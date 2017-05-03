ANOTHER Woman Claims She’s Pregnant By Drake!!!

Via TMZ:

A woman who was hanging out with Drake after his split with Jennifer Lopez claims she’s pregnant with his baby and she says she has text messages to prove it. Drake however, is calling BS.

Sophie Brussaux has already hired a big NYC lawyer, Raoul Felder, to get the paternity/child support ball rolling. She claims she’s 3 1/2 months pregnant and pins down conception to either January 20 or 21. The pic was taken January 24 at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam.

The woman, a retired porn star, has what she says are text messages between her and Drake, which purport to say the following:

Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F*** you.

Brussaux: What?

Drake: You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.

She says she’s having a girl. Continue reading [HERE].

