RSMS HotSheet: Colts to hold open training camp practices

Colts fans will have two opportunities to watch the team during training camp. The Colts will practice July 30 at Lucas Oil Stadium from 2:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m The evening concludes with a showing of the movie “Sing.’’ Free tickets to the Lucas Oil event will available on the team’s website in mid- to late-June. The second open is Aug. 2 at Warren Central High School. Gates open at 4 p.m. for the Warren Central session with practice commencing at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

