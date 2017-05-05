RSMS Hot Sheet: 500 Food & Fashion Fridays Starts Today

Every Friday in May, everyone is encouraged to dress in their best black and white race-inspired attire to receive discounts at participating Downtown restaurants. Take a selfie and post on social media using #500FashionFridays for a chance to win tickets to the Indy 500, Carb Day and more.
Downtown
Iozzo’s Garden of Italy
Repeal Restaurant
Chef Joseph’s at The Connoisseur Room
Greek Islands Restaurant
Skyline Club
Slippery Noodle
High Velocity
Ruth’s Chris
Burgerhaus
Hard Rock Café
The Grub House
Granite City Food & Brewery
Speedway
1911 Grill
Union Jacks Pub
McGilvery’s
Mr. Lino’s
Dawsons on Main
O’Reilly’s Irish Pub
City Market
U-relish
CATH Coffee
Food Trucks
Brozinni’s Pizzeria
Karma Kitchen
Droopy’s BBQ
Oooweee Chicken
Da Blue Lagoon
Ali Baba’s
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours