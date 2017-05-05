RSMS Hot Sheet: 500 Food & Fashion Fridays Starts Today

Every Friday in May, everyone is encouraged to dress in their best black and white race-inspired attire to receive discounts at participating Downtown restaurants. Take a selfie and post on social media using #500FashionFridays for a chance to win tickets to the Indy 500, Carb Day and more.

Downtown

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

Repeal Restaurant

Chef Joseph’s at The Connoisseur Room

Greek Islands Restaurant

Skyline Club

Slippery Noodle

High Velocity

Ruth’s Chris

Burgerhaus

Hard Rock Café

The Grub House

Granite City Food & Brewery

Speedway

1911 Grill

Union Jacks Pub

McGilvery’s

Mr. Lino’s

Dawsons on Main

O’Reilly’s Irish Pub

City Market

U-relish

CATH Coffee

Food Trucks

Brozinni’s Pizzeria

Karma Kitchen

Droopy’s BBQ

Oooweee Chicken

Da Blue Lagoon

Ali Baba’s

