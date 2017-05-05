Meek Mill Is Still On Beef With Drake

Meek just won’t let the Drake beef go even thought Rick Ross supposedly squashed the beef.

Rick Ross extended an olive branch to Drake to squash the beef, but there is NO cease-fire with Meek Mill … even after all these months

Sources close to the rappers tell us Da Boss thought Meek and Drizzy’s war would cool down after Rick and Drake settled their differences. As we reported, Rick felt there was too much cash to be made to continue the feud.

Our Meek sources say he’s not willing to follow Rick — his label honcho — down the road to peace because there’s way too much trash talk under the bridge.

Translation: “Back to Back” is haunting his ass. READ MORE

