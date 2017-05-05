T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her Parents Sharing Their Divorce On TV

Fans wondered whether or not T.I. and Tiny would be open about their marital issues on the final season of their reality show T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle.

To many people’s surprise, the usually private couple revealed all about their pending divorce. Just like the viewers, Tiny and Tip’s daughter Zonnique is here for all the televised drama. In an interview with Madame Noire, the 21-year-old singer said she was proud that her parents decided to share their marriage drama on their reality show.

When asked about the new family dynamic following her parents separation, Niq Niq said, “It seems really the same to me, I would say. I still get to see pops and all my other siblings all the time. I feel like they still see each other. Everything is still the same.” As for the family’s personal drama becoming public, she says, “I was really proud. I felt like we are about to show some real drama. Our show is always so family oriented and always so positive. Even if it starts bad, it always ends positive. So I wanted to see some messy stuff. I was ready for it to be a little different and for people to see what really goes on inside a marriage.”



Zonnique seems to have better answers than T.I. and Tiny when it comes to the touchy “divorce on reality tv” subject. See what else she has to say in the video above.