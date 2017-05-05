EXCLUSIVE: Pike HS Student Shuts Down Body-Shamers During Her Prom & Goes Viral [VIDEO]

When it comes to prom season and re-living fun and crazy prom moments, it safe to say that just about everyone has a fun or crazy prom story to tell. For some, it’s the story about their colorful sequin dresses or blue ruffled feather top, for others it’s about date disasters.

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

However, for one Pike High School student, her story was about turning a negative into a positive, as her response to people body-shaming her prom pictures went viral with thousands of people supporting her.

Don't see how people can be rude to people they don't even know pic.twitter.com/wx7cu7OGgp

On Friday, Madison and Tre joined Hot 96.3’s own Dani D live in-studio to discuss the incident as well as bring awareness to body-shaming and cyber bullying. Watch the full video above!

On April 29th, 2017, Madison Haulter attended her senior prom with longtime boyfriend Tre Booker. As expected, they took plenty of pictures before they headed to prom and they took plenty of pictures at prom. However, when Madison returned home, she was shocked to see some people made negative comments about her photos. With one person in particular tweeting, “Wow he loves you even tho you’re fat.” See the tweet above.

Madison instead of ridiculing the person, took a screen shot and made a comment of her own, “Don’t see how people can be rude to people they don’t even know.”

Since making that statement, Madison and Tre have become a viral sensation and that tweet alone has received over 6,000 retweets and 14,000 likes.