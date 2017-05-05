K.Dot’s ‘Damn.’ Makes It Official: Album Reaches Platinum Status

Anyone hotter than Kung Fu Kenny these days? His fourth studio album Damn. has been certified platinum, according to Interscope Records.

After his April 14th release, staying at the top of the charts and having the biggest first-week sales total of any album so far in 2017. The collection moved 603,000 equivalent album units during its premiere week and 200,000 additional copies in the second week.

Lamar’s Damn. is expected to spend a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

This will be the TDE rapper’s third platinum album in his career, and not only is Lamar making moves on the album chart, his single, “Humble,” is still in the top five on the Hot 100 Songs chart. Currently, it sits at No. 3 on the tally, along with “DNA” at No. 7. Not to mention that every song on the album is on the chart as well.

Mad love to K.dot!

