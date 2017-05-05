Chris Brown Gets Served Papers at his 28th Bday PARTY! [VIDEO]

Chris Brown brought in his 28th birthday at Groove’s Restaurant and Lounge in Houston, TX after finishing up his local tour stop.
While Chris thought the night would be full of fun and celebration, his celebration quickly turned into a legal process when he was served with the documents from Karrueche Tran’s restraining order.
As previously reported, Karrueche’s legal was having a difficult time locating Chris to serve him the papers. Watch video below:
#ChrisBrown is kicking off his 28th birthday with a fresh lawsuit. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ [via TMZ] Chris Brown was just on the receiving end of the old adage, "If at first you don't succeed, try try again," because #Karrueche FINALLY was able to serve him with legal docs triggered by alleged death threats. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ And speaking of adages, it's the classic insult to injury, because Chris was served at his birthday bash. We've confirmed he was leaving Grooves nightclub in Houston when a process server slapped him with papers … and Chris was pissed. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Karrueche wants a judge to order Chris to stay clear of her, claiming he threatened to shoot her and has resorted to physical violence, punching her in the stomach and throwing her down the stairs. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ The hearing is set for later this month.