Chris Brown Gets Served Papers at his 28th Bday PARTY! [VIDEO]

Chris Brown brought in his 28th birthday at Groove’s Restaurant and Lounge in Houston, TX after finishing up his local tour stop.

While Chris thought the night would be full of fun and celebration, his celebration quickly turned into a legal process when he was served with the documents from Karrueche Tran’s restraining order.

As previously reported, Karrueche’s legal was having a difficult time locating Chris to serve him the papers. Watch video below: