J. Cole Has a Hidden Verse on Logic’s “Everybody” Album

Logic has always given fans quality and surprises, on his new album “Everybody”, he doesn’t disappoint.

The Maryland rapper gave fans a gift of a hidden verse on “AfricAryaN,” the final track on the album, where you’ll find a verse from J. Cole.

To get to Cole’s verse, which is unlisted, you have to get through a labyrinth of a song. “AfricAryaN,” a song where Logic raps about the complexities of his biracial heritage, clocks in at just over 12 minutes and features five verses from him, a hook and then a skit from astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson (remember his flat earth battle with B.o.B?). That’s where Cole’s verse comes into play.

Click here to read more about the hidden gem on Logic’s “AfricAryaN,” click here.

Everybody, which features guest appearances from Killer Mike, Black Thought, Chuck D in addition to Cole, is on sale now on iTunes.

Also On Hot 96.3: