Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For a Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Who doesn’t love Beyoncé in a sombrero?

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in LA last night A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on May 6, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Bey and Kelly Rowland hit up Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, CA for some Cinco de Mayo grub and perhaps some virgin margaritas. The restaurant is known for their plant-based Mexican cuisine – a perfect meal for the soon-to-be mommy of twins.

Both singers were snapped wearing sombreros while leaving dinner. Beyoncé paired hers with a pink patterned shirt, ripped blue skinny jeans, and a light floral jacket. Kelly, who was waiting in the car, wore a denim jacket over a white top.

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland celebrate Cinco de Mayo in LA – May 5 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on May 6, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Beyonce is reportedly in the third trimester of her pregnancy, with sources speculating the twins will join big sister Blue Ivy later this month. As expected, she and Jay Z have not revealed the sexes or names of the babies.

SOURCE: TMZ, Beylite | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

