Nicki Minaj Offers To Help Fans Pay Their College Tuition And Student Loans On Twitter

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Offers To Help Fans Pay Their College Tuition And Student Loans On Twitter

The Grammy-nominated rapper offered to pay more than $20,000 on one condition — they must have straight A's or an impressive GPA.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' Concert

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Nicki Minaj is putting her money where the her mouth is.

According to NBC News, the 34-year-old Grammy nominated rapper offered to pay more than $20,000 in student loans for a dozen of her Twitter followers on one condition — they must have straight A’s or an impressive GPA.

It all started when Minaj was Tweeting about a lip syncing contest and then a fan changed the subject asking could she help pay their tuition. Minaj responded:

Naturally fans blew up her mentions sending pictures of their report cards and tuition bills.

NBC reported that one of the lucky fans that Minaj is helping is a single mother from Queens who needed $500 for her remaining tuition.

According to TMZ, Minaj has already began transferring funds into a handful of people’s accounts—and apparently she’s not done being generous.

Yaaasss Queen!

SOURCE: NBC News; TMZ

RELATED NEWS:

Beyoncé’s ‘Formation Scholars’ Award Will Send 4 Women To College

Strike A Pose: Nicki Minaj Signs With Wilhelmina

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Latex Panties And Gold Net Dress

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos