RSMS HotSheet: Pacers announce free basketball clinic for kids

The Pacers have announced that their popular week-long “Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour” is back for kids in central Indiana. It is set to start July 17-21 and will be conducted by Pacers legend Darnell “Dr. Dunk” Hillman. Although the camp is free it is limited to the first 175 registered participants ages 6-14. Campers will receive a t-shirt, lunch, group instruction, prizes, competitive games and visits from Pacers personalities.

Registration begins online at http://www.Pacers.com on Monday, May 15 with a deadline of July 7 (or earlier if camp fills up). Each clinic will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

Here’s the schedule of the tour:

Monday, July 17 – Irsay Family YMCA at Cityway, Indianapolis

Tuesday, July 18 – Decatur County Family YMCA, Greensburg

Wednesday, July 19 – The Gathering Place, Greenwood

Thursday, July 20 – Connection Pointe Christian Church, Brownsburg

Friday, July 21 – Witham Family YMCA, Lebanon

