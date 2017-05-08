RSMS HotSheet: Nicki Minaj offers to pay Ball State student’s tuition

Nicki Minaj was spending most of her weekend paying fans college tuition, only if the fans could provide proof that they had straight As. One Ball State student made the list. Kyle provided a screen shot on twitter. And Nicki responded “How much u need? Kyle said he is incredibly moved, inspired, thankful.

@NICKIMINAJ NIC I STARTED OFF COLLEGE W A B A N G & I REALLY NEED HELP PAYING FOR THE NEXT 3 YEARS PLEASE NIC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4YFqP1iDgQ — kyle (@KahlDelMinaj) May 7, 2017

How much do u need? https://t.co/bVDuLniheA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Nicki Minaj continued to tweet donations to students, asking them to direct message her so that she could send them the money. She included everything from tuition, to book costs, to clearing out a few student loans.Shortly after midnight, Minaj tweeted that the contest was over and that she may do another round of donations in the near future.

