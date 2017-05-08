Watch Lil Uzi Vert Stage Dive 20 Feet In Miami Festival

Lil Uzi Vert really wasn’t lying to us when he said “I cannot die because this my universe” in “XO TOUR Llife3”.
From the looks of these two videos, we have no idea how he survived one of the most
epic, insane stage dives of all time.
This was shot at the music festival Rolling Out that happens down in Miami.
