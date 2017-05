Via | HotNewHipHop

Lil Boat fans have zero respect for retired New Jersey emcee Joe Budden .At Lil Yachty ‘s show at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival on Friday night, his audience began a “Fuck Joe Budden” chant — seemingly without being prompted to. Yachty eventually had to tell his fans to ease up on his aging rival, saying, “Let that old man live.”

