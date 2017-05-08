NeNe Leakes Blasts Phaedra Parks And The ‘RHOA’ Cast As ‘Thirsty & Low’

NeNe Leakes was watching last night’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion and her thoughts were not pretty. In case you missed it, Phaedra Parks got caught in the middle of a major lie after Porsha Williams claimed it was Phaedra who said Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker wanted to rape her. Phaedra backpedaled and Porsha was in complete shock.

Now NeNe, who may or may not be returning next season, hit us all with a big, fat “I told you so.” Here’s what the RHOA OG tweeted:

You can never WIN when you play DIRTY! Girl bye👋🏾 #karma 1 down, 1 to go👊🏾 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

FINALLY! Been happening for yearsssssssssssssssssssss! FINALLY — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

I said it to her, her very FIRST season on #RHOA I been told y'all! Y'all are yearsssss late😡 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Oh but I thought I was the puppet master🤔🤔 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Alllll Thirsty! Fighting for a position — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Now their fighting for their checks😶 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

THIRST🙄 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

I'm so pissed😡 the show I started on! These thirsty chicks hav the nerve to reach so low for position! It's been happening FOREVER — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

I thought I was causing all the problems tho? This is low — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

NeNe then proceeded to call out Phaedra personally, saying:

Phaedra had my sister at her son's bday party! She been doing fucked up shit — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

RT @ColleenGondek: @NeNeLeakes I thought you and Phaedra were cool??<You thought wrong — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Then, just this morning she wrote:

U know when the REAL bosses get ready 2 show up, those who wanted 2 b the boss get scared so they talk shit for press — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Hopefully, NeNe is planning her big return because child, we need that tea. Season 10 is making its way to a television screen near you later this year.