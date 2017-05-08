Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki Minaj In New Tracks

Meek Mill is still holding grudges with three news songs he released on his 30th birthday. He takes shots at his enemies on the tracks “$lay,” “Backboard,” and “Left Hollywood.”

With “$lay,” he references the allegations that sparked his feud with Drake, claiming the “Know Yourself” rapper has ghostwriters. Meek raps, “Back in this bitch and you know we reloaded / Look at the credits to tell you who wrote it.” He goes on to call out inauthentic rappers in general saying, “Maybe I’ll sell if I rap and I lie / Maybe I’ll sell if I let niggas write it.”

Meek takes aim at Drake again in “Left Hollywood” by making a More Life reference: “Go to war like we got like four lives / Talkin’ before like, all this lil’ rap shit/ Where I’m from if you turn 18, then that’s More Life for real nigga.”

Drake has said before that he will no longer perform his Meek diss record “Back to Back.” Their beef has since died down, but Meek’s recent words could pick things back up.

Meek also came for his ex, Nicki Minaj, by bringing up her beef with Remy Ma. In “$lay” he raps, “I’m on the roof with that scope / When I hit them little bitches like Remy, my nigga.” He starts the same verse with “Woke up this morning, I had a ménage,” which is also most likely a reference to the “No Frauds” rapper.

Neither Drake or Nicki have responded to Meek’s tracks. They could be closing and locking the door on the Philly rapper for good…or they might take the bate. We’ll keep you updated if new heat comes from the Young Money family. For now, you can listen to “$lay” and “Left Hollywood” below.





