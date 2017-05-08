Jordan Peele Reportedly Working On Follow Up To Get Out!

Jordan Peele is reportedly already working on the follow-up to his instant classic horror flick Get Out.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions recently signed a lucrative first-look overall production deal with Universal Pictures. The two-year deal calls for him to produce a wide range of projects. He has stated in the past that he wants to provide more opportunities to people from communities who are largely overlooked in Hollywood. But the first priority is to make a follow-up to Get Out.

The film made $194 million on a $5 million budget. So of course, Universal wants more of that.

