RSMS HotSheet : How to Join the Indianapolis Zoo’s ‘Street Team’ for Zoobilation

The Indianapolis Zoo wants you to be a part of their street team at Zoobilation AND attend the event for FREE! Use the hashtag #IndyZoob on Twitter and tell the folks at the Zoo why you should be on their team. You must be over 21, available June 9 to attend Zoobilation and have an active Twitter account. They will select one person from each category to attend and tweet away on the night of the event.

Here are the categories:

Entertainment

Animal conservation

Fashion

Food and Beverage

