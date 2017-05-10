Diddy Crops Kendall & Kylie Jenner Out Of Photo & Twitter Goes In

Via | HipHopDX

The Met Gala is a lot of things. It’s a fundraiser for one of the world’s finest museums, it’s a chance for all the world’s biggest stars to pal around with each other, and it’s an opportunity for some of the most Instagrammable content ever captured.

One group shot, for example, featured Diddy, Travis Scott, Wiz Khalifa, Jaden Smith and Migos. Diddy liked it so much that he posted it to his Instagram as an example of “#blackexcellence.”

Finish this story [ here

Also On Hot 96.3: