50 Making Moves and Signs Movie Deal

50 Cent Signs Movie deal

Rap superstar 50 Cent has signed a new movie deal.  “Variety” reports that Fifty’s Cheetah Vision Films has signed a deal with Action Jackson Films to produce and finance three to five major films per year.  The first film under the new deal is a project titled “The Gun.”  The film was written by 50 Cent, and will feature the rapper starring opposite Val Kilmer.  “The Gun” — which begins shooting next month in Grand Rapids, Michigan — deals with friends who are involved in the underground world of drug dealing.  “Fif” discussed the movie writing process telling “Variety,” quote, “When you write a song, you need to say it in three minutes or it is overkill, but I like creating stories and going in depth with characters.”

A release date for 50 Cent’s “The Gun” has yet to be announced.  On Tuesday, 50’s fourth studio record, “Before I Self Destruct,” arrived in stores.

