Peyton Manning defiantly has a special in colts’ fans hearts and soon you will see him right in front of lucas oil stadium. The team announced yesterday that they will unveil a statue of Manning on the north plaza outside Lucas Oil Stadium Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.

On Oct 8th during the game against the 49ers Peyton Manning’s No. 18 jersey will be officially retired, and he’ll be inducted into the Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony.

"We are going to begin construction of a statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium that will feature Peyton." –@JimIrsay — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 18, 2016

Also On Hot 96.3: