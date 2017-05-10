L&HH’s Tahiry Jose Opens Up About Her Birthday Arrest

Everyone knows that Tahiry Jose is not one to have beef with. However, the reality star is claiming that she was the victim and not the aggressor in the latest incident that lead to her arrest.

As we reported, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star was arrested on Cinco De Mayo after getting into an altercation with a woman she let live with her. Now, Tahiry is explaining her side of the story and how she went from turning up for her birthday to ending up behind bars. Joe Budden‘s ex told Bossip that she allowed a young woman to stay with her for 30 days after the woman was kicked out of her home by a former boyfriend.

Tahiry had only been housing the woman for around ten days, but says she had gone above and beyond to help her, even driving the woman to her former residence to retrieve several boxes of her belongings. The reality star said she helped the young woman secure a job interview with 50 Cent’s company. She explained, “It’s not the first time that I opened my door to someone and it all blew up in my face. I told my friend, here I go again!”

Jose continued, “My birthday ended off with some bullsh**. I was the birthday girl so I had to be the host. I don’t even know what went wrong, she (the girl involved in the fight) got into it with one of the other people at the party and she stormed off.” Another source close to Tahiry revealed that the party continued without her upset friend and moved to another venue before the group ended their night at a diner. When Tahiry arrived at her home, several of her neighbors had been awakened by her house guest, screaming and throwing things in Tahiry’s home.

When Tahiry entered the apartment, she was allegedly greeted by her screaming guest. The star began pushing her guest’s boxes out of the home and that’s when she was attacked. An insider revealed, “She was screaming ‘It’s all about you, all the time, you old a**! I got something for that a**.’ Tahiry called the cops, but by that time the neighbors had already called the cops.”

Police arrived to the scene and Tahiry asked to press charges on the young woman, however, the guest was bruised and Tahiry was not, so she was told she would have to go with the police. A source added, “Tahiry asked them, so I have to go in because she’s bruised? If she comes home and blows my brains out, that’s when you’re going to arrest her? That’s when they told her to turn around.”

Tahiry Jose, who wants to turn over a new leaf from her dramatic L&HH past, says, “As long as you can wake up with you, you’re good. I got a mugshot for being attacked in my own home. I help people, but people mistake your kindness for weakness. That girl had nowhere to go and I gave her 30 days.” The star was released on Monday and still plans to press charges against her house guest.