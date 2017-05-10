Entertainment
Bow Wow Now Has An Internet Challenge Named After Him After Posting Fake Photos

indyhiphop Staff
Shad 'Bow Wow' Moss Birthday Celebration At Foxtail Nightclub

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Bow Wow has had a rough month. Shad Moss posted a photo this week to his Instagram account that boasted a private jet, Mercedes-Benz coupe and luxury tour van. The problem is he doesn’t own the private jet, or the Mercedes-Benz coupe, or the luxury tour van. Once twitter found out what they thought were the facts, the internet with crazy with “fake it till you make it memes.” People have been Tweeting pictures of their own “fake” luxury lifestyles and its amazingly hilarious! Check out some of the best ones below…

