A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' Concert

A+E Networks ‘Shining A Light’ Concert

Photo by A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' Concert

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

New Couple Alert: Nicki Minaj Cuddled Up With Nas [Photos]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Nicki Minaj sparked rumors on her Instagram that she’s on the rebound after her highly publicized breakup with Meek Mill with none other than legendary Queens MC, Nas. In a photo posted earlier this morning (May 10th), Nicki is cuddled up with Nas at Sweet Chick restaurant in NYC, with the added caption, “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜.”

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Rumors are swirling that the 2 are dating. Nicki quickly hopped on Twitter to respond to the rumors by saying, “y’all so damn silly.” She didn’t officially shut them down, so let’s hope these two hip-hop titans become an official couple.

Nicki was dolled up for the date while showing off on the gram…

Pretty in Pink 🎀 jacket by #Givenchy

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki Minaj Stunts Wearing Nearly Nothing [Photos]

73 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj Stunts Wearing Nearly Nothing [Photos]

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Stunts Wearing Nearly Nothing [Photos]

Nicki Minaj Stunts Wearing Nearly Nothing [Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos