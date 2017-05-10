New Couple Alert: Nicki Minaj Cuddled Up With Nas [Photos]

Source: Noam Galai / Getty
Nicki Minaj sparked rumors on her Instagram that she’s on the rebound after her highly publicized breakup with Meek Mill with none other than legendary Queens MC, Nas. In a photo posted earlier this morning (May 10th), Nicki is cuddled up with Nas at Sweet Chick restaurant in NYC, with the added caption, “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food congrats @nas .”
Rumors are swirling that the 2 are dating. Nicki quickly hopped on Twitter to respond to the rumors by saying, “y’all so damn silly.” She didn’t officially shut them down, so let’s hope these two hip-hop titans become an official couple.
Nicki was dolled up for the date while showing off on the gram…
