New Couple Alert: Nicki Minaj Cuddled Up With Nas [Photos]

Nicki Minaj sparked rumors on her Instagram that she’s on the rebound after her highly publicized breakup with Meek Mill with none other than legendary Queens MC, Nas. In a photo posted earlier this morning (May 10th), Nicki is cuddled up with Nas at Sweet Chick restaurant in NYC, with the added caption, “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food congrats @nas .”

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Rumors are swirling that the 2 are dating. Nicki quickly hopped on Twitter to respond to the rumors by saying, “y’all so damn silly.” She didn’t officially shut them down, so let’s hope these two hip-hop titans become an official couple.

😂 y'all so damn silly https://t.co/41OjUptPBx — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 10, 2017

Nicki was dolled up for the date while showing off on the gram…

Pretty in Pink 🎀 jacket by #Givenchy A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT