ICYMI Wale and G-Eazy Light Up Jimmy Kimmel Live Stage

Wale’s has been making the rounds promoting new Shine album. His latest promo stop at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! he brought G-Eazy on stage to perform his single “Fashion Week.”

The two were backed by a full live band for the colorful, enthusiastic performance, where they were greeted by an electric crowd and some fans who knew a majority of the lyrics to the catchy record.

Wale recently joined Young Thug and Rick Ross for his Tonight Show performance and has recently hit up a local DMV high school to surprise students with a special performance of his “My PYT” song off of his new project. Plus, he just kicked off his Shine Tour.

Watch Wale and G-Eazy perform their collaborative hit “Fashion Week” together on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Also On Hot 96.3: