“All Eyez on Me” Exclusive Scene-Just in Time for Mothers Day

Rio On The Radio
Tupac

Morgan Creek Productions

Another exclusive clip from “All Eyez On Me” the Tupac biopic: just in time for Mother’s Day!

In this scene, it shows the special relationship Pac had with his revolutionary mother Afeni Shakur.

The Benny Boom project is set to drop in theaters June 16th. For more updates and exclusive scenes, click BoomIndy.com

 

