“All Eyez on Me” Exclusive Scene-Just in Time for Mothers Day

Another exclusive clip from “All Eyez On Me” the Tupac biopic: just in time for Mother’s Day!

In this scene, it shows the special relationship Pac had with his revolutionary mother Afeni Shakur.

"Ain't a woman alive that can take my mama's place" #Dearmama #tupacshakur #HappyMother'sDay! #Alleyezonme in theaters #June16th A post shared by Benny Boom (@bennyboom) on May 12, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

The Benny Boom project is set to drop in theaters June 16th. For more updates and exclusive scenes, click BoomIndy.com

