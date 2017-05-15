Trey Songz and Chris Brown Have a Few Words for Bow Wow…

Shad Moss, a.k.a.is still weathering the aftermath of his dubious private jet photo and social media’s consequential multi-day drag session following.

However, the official address to his naysayers on Instagram Live, which included a credit to himself for the rise of fellow A-listers Trey Songz and Chris Brown, both Trigga and Breezy may need to have a word with Bow on some of those claims.