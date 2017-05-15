Entertainment
Trey Songz and Chris Brown Have a Few Words for Bow Wow…

indyhiphop Staff
Trey Songz And Chris Brown In Concert - Atlanta, GA

BET

Shad Moss, a.k.a. Bow Wow, is still weathering the aftermath of his dubious private jet photo and social media’s consequential multi-day drag session following.

However, the official address to his naysayers on Instagram Live, which included a credit to himself for the rise of fellow A-listers Trey Songz and Chris Brown, both Trigga and Breezy may need to have a word with Bow on some of those claims.


