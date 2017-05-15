After Getting Dragged By The Internet, TLC’s Chilli Clarifies Her ‘All Lives Matter’ Comment

After being dragged by the Internet, Chilli is walking back recent comments where she used the phrase “all lives matter” to describe her feelings about activism aimed at stopping police and state violence against African-Americans.

The singer now wants everyone to know that in no way was she trying to “undervalue” the Black Lives Matter movement.” In a statement given to The Shade Room, the Grammy-winning singer said:

“Of course Black Lives Matter and the killing of young black boys is heartbreaking to all of us. Everyone knows I am a Black mother of a Black son so there is no way I could watch what’s happening and not be affected. That video was from an interview in London asking me about issues happening in the U.S. My response was inclusive of everyone, but not meant to undervalue the Black Lives Matter movement or to suggest police brutality against blacks is acceptable.”

That still sounds like “all lives matter,” doesn’t it?

As we previously reported, while promoting TLC’s newest album, a London 4 reporter wanted to know her thoughts on BLM to which she responded: “I personally didn’t go into any marches, or anything like that, but for me, all lives matter, you know what I mean? Because there is a time when different groups are targeted for different things, you know what I’m saying?”

“I just think that, just the whole … what happened, police brutality, against these young black boys, all of that kind of stuff is wrong, even if it was a Caucasian teen kid that this was happening to or whatever. It’s just not right,” she added.

