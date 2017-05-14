10 Hottest Hip-Hop and R&B Moms

Via | The

The music industry may be a crazy and hectic world but all of the touring, press runs and endless hours in the studio hasn’t prevented your favorite rappers and singers from starting a family. Yes, even the busiest bees like Beyonce can clear her schedule to fit in nine months to bring the beautiful little girl we’ve come to know as Blue Ivy into the world.

From hip-hop to R&B, there are more than a few who have realized that motherhood doesn’t mean you have to give up your career — and still look good while doing it. These women have rocked the stage but they also make for some of the sweetest moms in the world, which we get the chance to see all thanks to social media.

