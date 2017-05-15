Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Are Expecting

Kevin Hart has a lot to be happy about these days. The diminutive comedian has a thriving career and a beautiful wife. This Mother’s Day, he and wife Eniko announced yet another reason to be joyful – they’re expecting!

Essence.com reports:

The comedian and his wife, model Eniko Parrish, 32, announced on Mother’s Day that they are expecting their first child together, and it’s a boy!

The fun-loving newlyweds are always sharing laughs and love on Instagram, so it wasn’t surprising to see them share their big news on the ‘gram with a slideshow of images and a very revealing caption.

“Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife,” Kevin wrote alongside a selfie with his wife. “We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day.”

Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 14, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

The couple married last August in Santa Barbara. Hart already has two kids, Heavyn, 12 and Hendrix, 9 by ex-wife, Torrei.

Kevin also took the time to acknowledge his own late mother, Nancy on Mother’s Day, posting this touching throwback pic.

