Did Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Tie The Knot On Mother’s Day?

It looks like everyone’s favorite hip-hop, ride-or-die couple Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane tied the knot this Mother’s Day weekend.
Keyshia posted two photos dressed in all white, which led to speculation the recently-engaged couple got married. According to gossip site MTO, the couple wed in an intimate ceremony in front of friends and family.
Gucci Mane popped the question last November at an Atlanta Hawks game. Congrats!
