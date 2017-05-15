Did Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Tie The Knot On Mother’s Day?

It looks like everyone’s favorite hip-hop, ride-or-die couple Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane tied the knot this Mother’s Day weekend.

Keyshia posted two photos dressed in all white, which led to speculation the recently-engaged couple got married. According to gossip site MTO, the couple wed in an intimate ceremony in front of friends and family.

I wish I could explain your eyes & the rhythm of your heartbeat when I lay on your chest! 5/14/17 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on May 15, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Happy Mother's Day to the best mom in the entire world! WE LOVE U MAMA❤️ A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on May 14, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Gucci Mane popped the question last November at an Atlanta Hawks game. Congrats!

