RSMS Hot Sheet: Indy 500 Practice Schedule

IndyCar drivers will hit the track for practice at noon and public gates open at 10 a.m. Monday’s first day of practice saw Marco Andretti turn the fastest lap. Rookie Jack Harvey brushed the wall, marking the first incident of practice for this year’s race.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: IMS Ticket Office, Credential Office Open, Administration Building Open

IMS Ticket Office, Credential Office Open, Administration Building Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m.: International Collegiate evGrandPrix Series, IMS Infield

International Collegiate evGrandPrix Series, IMS Infield 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

Public Gates Open Noon-6 p.m.: Verizon IndyCar Series Practice

Tickets for Tuesday’s track activity cost $15, and fans 15 and under get in free.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Gate 1-Walk, Gate 10-Public Drive, Gate 10A-Walk, Gate 12-Credential Drive/Walk, Gate 1B-Credential Drive, Gate 2-Credential Drive/Walk, Gate 4-Credential Drive/Walk, Gate 6-Walk, Gate 7 South-Walk, Gate 7 Vehicle-Drive, Gate 9A-Credential Drive

MEDIA GATE OPEN: 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Media Gate-Credential Walk

STANDS OPEN:

General Admission – B Penthouse (22-25) as needed, B Stand (22-25) as needed, Backstretch Family Mounds, Backstretch Mounds, E Stand (1-4) as needed, Gasoline Alley Roof, North Vista Wheelchair, NW Vista (1-4) as needed, NW Vista Deck, Paddock (9-18) as needed, Paddock Penthouse (10-20), Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, Tower Terrace (37-42) as needed, Tower Terrace Wheelchair, Turn 2 Mounds, Turn 3 Mounds, Turn 4 Mounds, Wheelchair Accessible

PARKING LOTS OPEN (9 a.m.): North 40-Limited Free Public Parking, Turn 3-Limited Free Infield Public Parking, Lot 3P-Free Outside Public Parking

MUSEUM HOURS: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $10 Adults, $5 Youth (ages 6-15), Free (5 and under)

For more information about the Indianapolis 500, visit the IMS website.

Source Story CBS4

