Georgia Teacher Adopts Students Hairdo To Stop Bullying

Kinsie Johns was just your normal third grade teacher, until she did something amazing to help one of her students who was being bullied. Johns, a teacher at Anette Winn Elementary School, in Lithia Springs, GA noticed one of her students being picked on by other students because of her new hairstyle. Upset at how her student was being treated, Johns decided she would show the class that being different is what life is all about. She decided to come into school the next day wearing the same hairstyle as her bullied student. When the little girl saw her teacher she beamed from ear to ear. Johns then took to social media to show the world their new hairdo. Parents from all over flooded her social media with love and admiration for the teacher.

Johns told Fox 5 Atlanta, “The little point I was trying to make turned into a huge support for my little friend. All the girls in my class are wearing their hair in ‘space buns’ and even some of the boys got involved!”

If you have a student or child who is being bullied, don’t ignore their cries for help, GET INVOLVED!

