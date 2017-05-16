RSMS Hot Sheet: New Drug Called XanieTarts that LOOK Like SweetTarts

Police are warning parents to be on the lookout for new drugs that look like candy but contains Xanax or Heroin. Teens are referring them to them as XanieTarts. Greenfield police recovered more than 100 of these drug-laced treats. Last month a high school student was busted in Columbus for having the “XanieTarts”. Early this morning Greenfield police announced the arrest of a man accused of making and distributing candy laced with drugs. Jeramie Smith was in the process of making more when the police came to his door. Investigators found the candy along with methamphetamine, syringes, baggies, scales and concentrated THC for vape pens.

They believe he was distributing the drugs to Hancock County and surrounding counties. Jeramie faces several charges, including dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, corrupt business influence, dealing in a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Police said the estimated street value of the Sweet Tarts and drugs in Smith’s apartment was $20,000.

