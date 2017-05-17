The Chainsmokers and Major Lazer will headline a superstar lineup of performers at the new 400 Fest, a two-night concert event during NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 event Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Other 400 Fest artists include Mac Miller, Cheat Codes and DNCE, with an additional performer to be announced soon!
Tickets to 400 Fest go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Monday, May 22 at IMS.com/tickets, by calling 800-822-INDY or 317-492-6700 or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office!
This is a summer concert you DO NOT want to miss!
