Kendrick Lamar Sneaks His Way Into The U.S. Capitol

Kendrick Lamar doesn’t f*ck with the Trump Administration. Nonetheless, his presence will be felt in the U.S. Capitol thanks to a talented Centennial High School student by the name of Tiona Cardova.

The Colorado resident took home first place in the annual Congressional Art Competition with her portrait of the Compton rapper. Sweetly titled “Utmost Appreciation,” her winning piece of the socially conscious superstar will hang in the Capitol building for one year.

Congrats to @CHS1876 student Tiona Cordova for taking 1st in the 3rd District Congressional Art Competition with "Utmost Appreciation" pic.twitter.com/k2jIi4MWpq — Rep. Scott Tipton (@RepTipton) May 16, 2017

Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton shouted Tiona out on Twitter, alongside a photo of her submission. In her piece, Kendrick is immortalized with green paint dripping off of his face. While K. Dot doesn’t seem to be aware of his unintentional feat, we’re sure he’ll be more than happy when he finds out. Check out “Utmost Appreciation” above.