Music
Home > Music

Kendrick Lamar Sneaks His Way Into The U.S. Capitol

Nice!

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
FREE PRESS HOUSOTN

Source: CLIENT GRAPHIC / CLIENT GRAPHIC

Kendrick Lamar doesn’t f*ck with the Trump Administration. Nonetheless, his presence will be felt in the U.S. Capitol thanks to a talented Centennial High School student by the name of Tiona Cardova.

The Colorado resident took home first place in the annual Congressional Art Competition with her portrait of the Compton rapper. Sweetly titled “Utmost Appreciation,” her winning piece of the socially conscious superstar will hang in the Capitol building for one year.

Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton shouted Tiona out on Twitter, alongside a photo of her submission. In her piece, Kendrick is immortalized with green paint dripping off of his face. While K. Dot doesn’t seem to be aware of his unintentional feat, we’re sure he’ll be more than happy when he finds out. Check out “Utmost Appreciation” above.

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn'

9 photos Launch gallery

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn'

Continue reading Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn'

Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly anticipated album <em>Damn</em> on Friday and the Internet just can't stop talking about it. The rapper's fourth project touches on everything from Donald Trump to FOX News. Check out some of the best tweets about the K. Dot's hot new album.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos