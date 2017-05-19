RSMS HotSheet: Final Indy500 Practice Before Qualifications

Today is Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! The final practice day before qualifications for the Indy 500 begins Saturday. The track is expected to be busy today; the weather should be clearing, as teams get their cars ready for their run at the pole this weekend. Gates open at 10 a.m. for fans and practice starts at noon and runs until 6 pm. Teams find out the order they will go out for qualifying at 6:15pm. Tickets are just $15 online. It’s the last practice before Carb Day on the 26th.

Also On Hot 96.3: