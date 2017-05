Via | HipHopDX

TORONTO, CANADA – The war in the 6 is apparently over. Drake and Tory Lanez buried the hatchet by posting a picture together on Instagram.

Both Toronto artists put on for their city in their respective posts. “The city needs more of this and less of that,” Drizzy claims with a “6” emoji while Lanez suggests he knew all along that his beef with Drake would be short-lived.

Finish this story [ here

Also On Hot 96.3: