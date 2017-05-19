T.I. Talks New Music: ‘My Project Will Come Later In The Year’ [VIDEO]

T.I. is currently on his Hustle Gang tour, which includes his Grand Hustle team and their latest stop was right here in Naptown!

In fact, right before performing in front of sold out crowd at The Vogue, T.I. and the rest of Hustle Gang line-up stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with B-Swift and where T.I actually revealed that he has new music on the way.

Now, in typical T.I. fashion, he didn’t give us any details, but he did see fans would get it later this year. If that’s not enough, T.I. also teased he may collaborate with Young Dro again!

Watch the full video above!

