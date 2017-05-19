T.I. Talks Hustle Gang Tour And His Love For Indy! [VIDEO]

T.I. is currently on his Hustle Gang tour, which includes his Grand Hustle team and their latest stop was right here in Naptown!

In fact, right before performing in front of sold out crowd at The Vogue, T.I. and the rest of Hustle Gang line-up stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with B-Swift and where T.I talked about the idea to do the Hustle Gang tour.

Plus, he also discussed his love for the city of Indianapolis, after both his shows sold out here at The Vogue!

Watch the full video above!

