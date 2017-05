Breezy has reached a new milestone.

posted a photo to his official Instagram account showing that he has been awarded the Diamond Play Button for hitting the 10 million follower mark on his YouTube channel.The Diamond Play Button is the highest pinnacle one can reach on YouTube The only level higher than Diamond is Ruby, which is awarded for attaining 50 million subscribers.

Only one YouTuber, PewDiePie was been given a Ruby trophy.

The YouTube letter reads:

The You Tube award:

Congratulations Breezy on your latest milestone!