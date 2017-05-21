Mama’s Got A New Look: Keke Palmer Shaves Off Her Hair!

Keke Palmer has a brand new look y’all!
The former Scream Queens actress recently evened out her half-shaved head and shared the results with her fans on Twitter with the caption, “Haters will say it’s photoshopped.”
And she looks gorgeous.
Here’s another one with a little bit of red:
Here is she is on Sunday playing in the park:
And her fans are here for her new look:
This may come as a shock for some, but for those who follow her closely, the change was expected: According to Essence, she was asked if she could see herself taking her shaved look to the next level by going totally bald, she replied, “I think I will actually. Yeah, I could definitely feel that coming on soon.”
Looks like “soon” is now!
