Nicki Minaj Opened The Billboard Music Awards By Firing Another Shot At Remy Ma

Bella Ramalho

Nicki Minaj didn’t waste a moment of her Billboard Music Awards opening performance, using the opportunity to continue her epic beef with fellow femcee Remy Ma on Sunday night.

Minaj brought out Lil Wayne for her opening song, “No Frauds,” to make it crystal clear that she has not let go of the highly publicized beef that has last several months. She also brought out David Guetta and Jason Derulo for a nine-minute medley of her hits, making an incredibly exciting opening act to the night.

Watch Nicki kick off the show with a bang in the clip, below:

The performance was just one more exclamation point on a year that brought Minaj a nomination for the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, and while her Barbz are hoping for a victory in that category, the fantastic performance was already a treat.

SOURCE: Billboard Music Awards

