RSMS HotSheet: WELCOME SALESFORCE TOWER

The tallest building in Indianapolis that once was chase towers has a new name. WELCOME SALESFORCE TO THE CIRCLE CITY! Mayor Joe Hogsett and Gov. Eric Holcomb were both in attendance for the grand opening Saturday afternoon. The cloud computing company shut down Monument Circle for the celebration. Reps say the company will add 800 jobs in the next 5 years.

Mayor Hogsett summed up what Salesforce will mean to Indianapolis: “Their commitment to this city will attract other business to locate here as well as attract and attain talent.”

Also On Hot 96.3: