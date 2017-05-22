An Emotional Diddy Remembers Biggie On Late MC’s 45th Birthday

Via | HipHopDX

As far as rap legends go, The Notorious B.I.G. is one of the most celebrated Hip Hop figures of all time. Born on May 21, 1972, Biggie exploded onto the Hip Hop scene with his debut album, 1994’s Ready To Die. Today would have been his 45th birthday, but as fate would have it, the Brooklyn-bred MC was gunned down in 1997, bringing his life to an abrupt end at the ripe age of 24. Biggie’s closest friend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, went on a social media marathon Sunday (May 21) with several tributes to his fallen brother.

Finish this story [ here

Also On Hot 96.3: