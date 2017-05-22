Via | HipHopDX

Check out the list of 2017 Billboard Music Awards winners below.

Top Artist:

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake — WINNER

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn — WINNER

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots — WINNER

Top Male Artist:

Justin Bieber

Drake — WINNER

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:

Adele

Beyonce — WINNER

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots — WINNER

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Beyonce

Drake — WINNER

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake — WINNER

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake — WINNER

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots — WINNER

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake — WINNER

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Hot 100 Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” — WINNER

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Selling Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — WINNER

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — WINNER

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Desiigner, “Panda” — WINNER

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Beyonce, Lemonade

Drake, Views — WINNER

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS — WINNER

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Justin Bieber

Beyonce — WINNER

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist:

Beyonce — WINNER

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour:

Beyonce — WINNER

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist:

J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake — WINNER

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Album:

J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

Drake, Views — WINNER

Kevin Gates, Isla

DJ Khaled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Top Rap Tour

Drake — WINNER

Future

Kanye West

Top Rap Song:

Desiigner, “Panda” — WINNER

Drake, “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Top Rap Collaboration:

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” — WINNER

Top R&B Album:

Beyonce, Lemonade — WINNER

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Rihanna, Anti

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top R&B Song:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Collaboration:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:

Hamilton: An American Musical — WINNER

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Top Country Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton — WINNER

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney — WINNER

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist:

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots — WINNER

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay — WINNER

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel — WINNER

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers — WINNER

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle — WINNER

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & the Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist:

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin — WINNER

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

Chris Stapleton, Traveller — WINNER

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers, Cleopatra

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct — WINNER

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

