Earlier this month, Wale released his fifth studio album, SHINE and we know that Meek Mill is expected to drop his new album soon. Now we have learned that Maybach Music Group’s next Self Made Vol. 4 album will also be dropping later this year.

That’s right according to Rick Ross, who stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with B-Swift, MMG’s Self Made will actually be released right after Meek Mill’s releases his new album. See the video above!

Also On Hot 96.3: