Lebron James Claps At A Reporter After Game 3 Loss [VIDEO]

During his post-game media availability, Kenny Roda of WHBC in Cleveland asked Cavs forward LeBron James, who recorded 11 points (4-of-13 from the field, 0-for-4 from beyond the arc), six assists, six rebounds, one block, and one steal in Game 3, about his surprisingly low yield of points.

For the record, James scored only three points in the second half. Roda asked James if Boston’s defense was the culprit, or if it was just an off night.

“Nah,” James said as he shook his head. “I was just pretty poor. What do you want me to say? It seems like you only ask questions when we lose. It’s a weird thing with you, Kenny. (You) always come around when we lose, I swear.”

LeBron James snipes at a reporter after Game 3 loss: "You only ask questions when we lose… You always come around when we lose, I swear." pic.twitter.com/QoIdcbK021 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 22, 2017

LeBron James finishes w/ 11 points. Fourth-lowest total of 210-game postseason career. Worst since 7 points vs. Pacers in Game 5 of 2014 ECF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 22, 2017