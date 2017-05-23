REPORT: Fatal Explosion At Ariana Grande’s Concert In UK, Multiple Fatalities Reported

According to NBC News, at least 19 people were killed and about 50 others were injured in a suspected suicide bombing Monday night after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England per the authorities. See the tweet below:

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

The Manchester Arena also released a statement confirming the incident and sending out “thoughts and prayers to the victims” See the tweet below:

According to The Rolling Stone, audience members claimed the first explosion occurred after Grande’s last song at roughly 10:40pm, which incited panic, causing many people to run and scream while trying to get out.

The Rolling Stone also reportedly spoke to Universal Music’s Joseph Carrozza who says, “Ariana is okay” and they “are further investigating what happened.” Grande, was in the middle of her international tour supporting her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman.

This is a developing story and we will update as more details become available.

SOURCE: NBC News, The Rolling Stone PHOTO CREDIT: Getty